After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2022 : SIX, CCL, HLN, SNAP, ETWO, TMX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -35.94 to 12,292.47. The total After hours volume is currently 109,323,159 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) is unchanged at $23.42, with 10,127,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIX is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.04 at $9.14, with 2,788,934 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.29% of the target price of $14.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.12 at $7.18, with 2,430,422 shares traded.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $9.94, with 2,267,193 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 52.32% of the target price of $19.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $6.70, with 1,027,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "strong buy range".

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX) is +0.05 at $42.54, with 1,001,722 shares traded. TMX's current last sale is 91.48% of the target price of $46.5.

