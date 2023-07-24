After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2023 : AMC, QQQ, SLM, BAC, GOOGL, ENB, AAPL, AMZN, CMCSA, EQT, KVUE, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.24 to 15,453.26. The total After hours volume is currently 67,056,139 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.37 at $5.48, with 4,622,611 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 300.27% of the target price of $1.825.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1 at $376.33, with 2,818,484 shares traded. This represents a 48.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $16.66, with 2,162,058 shares traded.SLM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.14 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $32.66, with 2,056,755 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $35.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.1089 at $121.64, with 1,773,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.32 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $37.72, with 1,721,928 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 87.03% of the target price of $43.34.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $192.82, with 1,655,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.01 at $128.81, with 1,655,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.29, with 1,427,907 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 101 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



EQT Corporation (EQT) is +0.21 at $39.91, with 1,352,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. EQT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.12 at $24.04, with 1,251,026 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 85.86% of the target price of $28.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $42.10, with 1,220,223 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 96.45% of the target price of $43.65.

