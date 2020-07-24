After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2020 : GE, HBAN, MFA, IUSB, BABA, CHNG, QQQ, WEN, PFE, F, FIT, IMMU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.51 to 10,485.64. The total After hours volume is currently 43,274,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.02 at $6.88, with 4,628,707 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.0412 at $9.64, with 2,750,971 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 96.41% of the target price of $10.



MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is +0.02 at $2.60, with 2,067,398 shares traded. MFA's current last sale is 56.22% of the target price of $4.625.



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is +0.0202 at $54.94, with 1,912,672 shares traded. This represents a 13.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $249.00, with 1,886,930 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 90.55% of the target price of $275.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $11.42, with 1,883,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. CHNG's current last sale is 67.18% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.33 at $255.23, with 1,281,134 shares traded. This represents a 54.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $23.45, with 1,239,141 shares traded. WEN's current last sale is 101.96% of the target price of $23.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.24 at $37.42, with 1,138,491 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $6.88, with 1,060,993 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.27 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is -0.01 at $6.79, with 1,005,241 shares traded. FIT's current last sale is 92.38% of the target price of $7.35.



Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is unchanged at $41.21, with 765,029 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMMU is 9.609396; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

