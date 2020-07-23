After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2020 : INTC, BABA, FHB, ABUS, AMD, BAC, CZR, QQQ, T, EBS, SWN, MS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -26.08 to 10,554.51. The total After hours volume is currently 87,086,061 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -5.02 at $55.38, with 9,406,063 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Health Discovery Corporation Files Infringement Suit Against Intel Corporation



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.55 at $251.33, with 6,117,141 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 91.39% of the target price of $275.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) is unchanged at $18.59, with 4,644,215 shares traded.FHB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.21 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.32 at $6.52, with 4,444,543 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.93 at $62.50, with 3,974,116 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $24.52, with 3,308,395 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. BAC's current last sale is 90.81% of the target price of $27.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is -0.03 at $36.55, with 2,925,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.68 at $257.33, with 2,327,416 shares traded. This represents a 56.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.07 at $29.83, with 2,237,212 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: AT&T 5G. Today Nationwide.



Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is unchanged at $88.97, with 2,008,195 shares traded.EBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $2.58, with 1,793,821 shares traded.SWN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $50.56, with 1,647,309 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".

