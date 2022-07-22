After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2022 : CCL, CMCSA, QQQ, SNAP, BEKE, AMTD, NLSN, HR, AAPL, AMD, AMZN, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.08 to 12,395.39. The total After hours volume is currently 49,666,225 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $9.25, with 4,594,361 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.07% of the target price of $14.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.60, with 4,027,587 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $302.00, with 2,646,437 shares traded. This represents a 12.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.03 at $9.93, with 2,102,959 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.02 at $13.98, with 2,042,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.52 at $2.72, with 1,998,558 shares traded.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $23.91, with 1,825,565 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 85.39% of the target price of $28.



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is unchanged at $24.36, with 1,759,814 shares traded. HR's current last sale is 71.65% of the target price of $34.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $154.24, with 1,391,590 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a 130 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.08 at $88.02, with 1,284,804 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1 at $122.52, with 1,188,650 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.25 at $260.61, with 1,153,468 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.28 per share, which represents a 217 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

