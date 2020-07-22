After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2020 : IMGN, MSFT, FOLD, SQQQ, QQQ, DBX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -29.37 to 10,841.38. The total After hours volume is currently 59,122,632 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $4.45, with 4,588,639 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGN is 8.12029; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -5.9 at $205.85, with 4,537,347 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $14.74, with 2,050,469 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 7.800723; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.12, with 1,976,598 shares traded. This represents a 5.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1 at $263.93, with 1,492,880 shares traded. This represents a 60.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -0.12 at $22.03, with 1,452,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".

