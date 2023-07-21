After Hours Most Active for Jul 21, 2023 : AMZN, LCID, INTC, AMC, NVDA, SIRI, WBD, EXR, ELS, CL, GE, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.65 to 15,437.32. The total After hours volume is currently 449,566,633 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.05 at $129.95, with 35,405,595 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is unchanged at $6.87, with 23,714,989 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 68.7% of the target price of $10.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $33.97, with 22,101,802 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.5 at $7.90, with 20,961,993 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 432.88% of the target price of $1.825.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.69 at $444.78, with 19,412,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.27 at $6.81, with 17,427,976 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 8.933992; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $12.93, with 15,185,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) is +0.28 at $146.35, with 9,528,188 shares traded. EXR's current last sale is 85.58% of the target price of $171.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) is -0.3 at $71.70, with 9,217,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELS is in the "buy range".



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $77.19, with 2,924,898 shares traded.CL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.14 at $110.19, with 1,765,574 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.46 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0589 at $37.34, with 1,736,781 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.98% of the target price of $45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.