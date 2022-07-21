After Hours Most Active for Jul 21, 2022 : SNAP, HR, PDBC, QQQ, PCG, SQQQ, IUSB, FTGC, BEKE, BAC, TQQQ, EAF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -91.93 to 12,527.48. The total After hours volume is currently 115,426,458 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -3.98 at $12.37, with 19,650,927 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is -0.01 at $24.50, with 9,007,513 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.0369 at $17.04, with 6,331,426 shares traded. This represents a 28.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.08 at $305.30, with 2,535,453 shares traded. This represents a 13.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $10.58, with 2,129,232 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.29 per share, which represents a 27 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.86 at $44.66, with 1,971,417 shares traded. This represents a 58.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is +0.0305 at $47.23, with 1,907,990 shares traded. This represents a 3.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is +0.0462 at $25.91, with 1,865,777 shares traded. This represents a 14.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.14 at $14.26, with 1,844,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $33.61, with 1,759,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.62 at $30.54, with 1,719,021 shares traded. This represents a 43.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is unchanged at $7.62, with 1,436,988 shares traded. EAF's current last sale is 89.65% of the target price of $8.5.

