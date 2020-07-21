After Hours Most Active for Jul 21, 2020 : SNAP, FOLD, BAC, F, WORK, TUP, INTC, PINS, FB, CMCSA, HBAN, STX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 19.95 to 10,853.02. The total After hours volume is currently 73,632,692 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.63 at $23.11, with 6,653,888 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.22. Reuters Reports: Snap misses user growth estimates, shares fall 11%



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $14.77, with 4,834,843 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 7.800723; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $24.38, with 3,458,759 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. BAC's current last sale is 90.3% of the target price of $27.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $6.68, with 2,699,879 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.43% of the target price of $7.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -0.14 at $32.47, with 2,087,763 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $37.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is unchanged at $7.90, with 2,001,928 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 228.99% of the target price of $3.45.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $60.70, with 1,870,951 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.11 per share, which represents a 106 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.97 at $24.75, with 1,738,795 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 95.19% of the target price of $26.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -1.75 at $240.00, with 1,730,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.57, with 1,437,898 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $9.22, with 1,192,295 shares traded.HBAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Seagate Technology PLC (STX) is -0.1235 at $49.30, with 1,175,835 shares traded.STX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.2 per share, which represents a 86 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.