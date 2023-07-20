After Hours Most Active for Jul 20, 2023 : T, QQQ, VZ, TSLA, IUSB, SIRI, NI, EMB, SNAP, EXEL, ORCL, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.26 to 15,468.35. The total After hours volume is currently 79,976,129 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $14.66, with 9,519,783 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.26 at $377.02, with 3,614,895 shares traded. This represents a 48.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $33.65, with 3,358,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.05 at $262.85, with 2,923,798 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.19% of the target price of $265.



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is -0.0228 at $45.38, with 2,800,417 shares traded. This represents a 5.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.38 at $7.43, with 2,334,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.02, with 2,269,249 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.0056 at $86.72, with 2,117,389 shares traded. This represents a 13.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $12.95, with 2,073,732 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is unchanged at $19.87, with 2,066,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXEL is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is unchanged at $115.88, with 1,871,071 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 90.53% of the target price of $128.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $103.41, with 1,826,719 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 82.73% of the target price of $125.

