After Hours Most Active for Jul 20, 2022 : HTA, SHO, IEF, HR, VG, FTGC, QQQ, OPEN, CCL, WFC, TSLA, IRM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -36.14 to 12,403.54. The total After hours volume is currently 98,703,633 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) is unchanged at $29.19, with 16,465,206 shares traded. HTA's current last sale is 85.85% of the target price of $34.



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) is -0.17 at $10.85, with 15,569,258 shares traded. SHO's current last sale is 90.42% of the target price of $12.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.066 at $101.95, with 9,382,598 shares traded. This represents a 4.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is unchanged at $24.29, with 8,801,670 shares traded. HR's current last sale is 73.61% of the target price of $33.



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $20.99, with 7,703,641 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 99.95% of the target price of $21.



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is +0.0227 at $26.20, with 3,753,228 shares traded. This represents a 15.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.72 at $302.31, with 3,674,330 shares traded. This represents a 12.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.03 at $5.63, with 2,927,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.73 at $10.36, with 2,607,280 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $14.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.13 at $42.59, with 2,482,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +11.61 at $754.11, with 2,443,099 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Stops Taking Model S, Model X Orders Outside North America — Report



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is -1.25 at $45.10, with 2,063,661 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRM is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.