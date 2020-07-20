After Hours Most Active for Jul 20, 2020 : NCLH, CZR, C, QQQ, MSFT, NIO, PBR, IBM, SQQQ, ITUB, SLM, MU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.33 to 10,956.41. The total After hours volume is currently 45,251,017 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.0902 at $14.98, with 2,821,336 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 88.12% of the target price of $17.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is unchanged at $12.37, with 2,203,721 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 105.28% of the target price of $11.75.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.02 at $50.12, with 1,894,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.36 at $267.14, with 1,873,022 shares traded. This represents a 61.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.39 at $211.99, with 1,769,392 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 137 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $12.93, with 1,730,270 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 300.7% of the target price of $4.3.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $8.82, with 1,691,194 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $10.8.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +7.59 at $133.96, with 1,656,799 shares traded. Reuters Reports: IBM earnings beat estimates on cloud strength; shares up 6%



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $5.91, with 1,587,395 shares traded. This represents a 2.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.09, with 1,540,139 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $5.8.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is +0.01 at $6.84, with 1,138,361 shares traded.SLM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $51.21, with 1,132,425 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.