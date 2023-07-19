After Hours Most Active for Jul 19, 2023 : TSLA, KBWB, VCIT, BND, PDBC, GOOGL, LSI, PFE, BAC, EXR, T, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.26 to 15,801.09. The total After hours volume is currently 105,678,799 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.59 at $292.85, with 5,618,224 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.07 at $45.00, with 4,970,785 shares traded. This represents a 24.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is unchanged at $79.40, with 4,178,439 shares traded. This represents a 8.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is unchanged at $72.91, with 3,685,405 shares traded. This represents a 5.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.02 at $14.33, with 3,128,462 shares traded. This represents a 8.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.12 at $122.15, with 3,045,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.32 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) is +0.5 at $133.60, with 1,854,814 shares traded. LSI's current last sale is 94.75% of the target price of $141.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0197 at $36.46, with 1,390,542 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.13% of the target price of $45.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $31.49, with 1,312,373 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $35.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) is unchanged at $148.96, with 1,105,364 shares traded. EXR's current last sale is 87.11% of the target price of $171.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $14.63, with 1,081,064 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $14.11, with 1,019,618 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.79% of the target price of $14.

