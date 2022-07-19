After Hours Most Active for Jul 19, 2022 : PDBC, BEKE, NFLX, GRBK, QQQ, CSX, AAPL, VG, SYF, DM, TAL, IBM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 34.32 to 12,283.74. The total After hours volume is currently 98,497,877 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is -0.02 at $17.33, with 4,435,378 shares traded. This represents a 31.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.71, with 4,029,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +16.74 at $218.37, with 3,720,256 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) is -0.0025 at $23.90, with 3,573,109 shares traded. GRBK's current last sale is 103.9% of the target price of $23.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.24 at $299.54, with 3,063,161 shares traded. This represents a 11.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $29.72, with 2,711,265 shares traded.CSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.41 at $151.41, with 2,492,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $20.99, with 2,340,206 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 99.95% of the target price of $21.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $32.89, with 2,220,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SYF is in the "buy range".



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is +0.01 at $2.52, with 2,009,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DM is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.04 at $4.74, with 1,924,574 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 87.78% of the target price of $5.4.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +0.29 at $131.17, with 1,876,120 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 87.45% of the target price of $150.

