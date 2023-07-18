After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2023 : SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, BEKE, AMZN, TQQQ, ENB, EXC, T, BAC, KO, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.1 to 15,816.25. The total After hours volume is currently 93,779,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $16.71, with 4,228,208 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.39 at $385.35, with 2,632,360 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.36 at $193.37, with 2,033,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.36, with 1,907,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.15 at $132.68, with 1,788,795 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.11 at $46.21, with 1,753,132 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $36.63, with 1,732,179 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 84.52% of the target price of $43.34.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $41.28, with 1,686,928 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 92.76% of the target price of $44.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.09 at $13.54, with 1,608,297 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $30.69, with 1,352,376 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.57, with 1,204,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $13.33, with 1,175,129 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.