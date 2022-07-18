After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2022 : QQQ, UBER, NI, CSCO, GOLD, VTRS, SYF, CVE, HAL, PAGP, AMD, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.89 to 11,873.61. The total After hours volume is currently 78,393,282 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $289.64, with 4,262,051 shares traded. This represents a 7.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $22.58, with 2,350,137 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.39, with 2,301,912 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $42.60, with 1,935,696 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $51.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.05 at $15.87, with 1,932,932 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 57.04% of the target price of $27.825.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.07 at $9.90, with 1,883,972 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 86.09% of the target price of $11.5.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $31.48, with 1,865,100 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SYF is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $16.82, with 1,793,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $28.85, with 1,740,623 shares traded.HAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.45 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is unchanged at $10.57, with 1,523,570 shares traded. PAGP's current last sale is 72.9% of the target price of $14.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.07 at $81.36, with 1,483,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $40.54, with 1,285,366 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

