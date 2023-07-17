After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2023 : BAC, ACWI, AMZN, SNAP, QQQ, GOOGL, CSCO, AEPPZ, F, WFC, XOM, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.57 to 15,702.71. The total After hours volume is currently 73,326,643 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $29.48, with 3,221,022 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.84 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $97.93, with 3,160,760 shares traded. This represents a 29.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.08 at $133.48, with 2,242,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $13.49, with 2,122,352 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 134.9% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.38 at $382.23, with 1,740,355 shares traded. This represents a 50.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.15 at $124.50, with 1,711,088 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.81, with 1,659,369 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 92.38% of the target price of $55.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEPPZ) is -0.074 at $49.83, with 1,655,000 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $14.10, with 1,563,745 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.71% of the target price of $14.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $44.74, with 1,415,556 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.0501 at $101.33, with 1,200,862 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 81.06% of the target price of $125.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is unchanged at $108.71, with 1,077,533 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

