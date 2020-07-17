After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2020 : MRNA, VIAC, MRO, DHI, RTX, ET, OPK, CSCO, QQQ, SIRI, ATI, JELD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.34 to 10,640.88. The total After hours volume is currently 69,714,725 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -0.69 at $94.16, with 5,357,991 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.31 at $25.50, with 3,773,085 shares traded.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.02 at $5.53, with 3,443,993 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.38. MRO's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $7.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is +0.3 at $63.78, with 2,212,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.15 at $62.05, with 1,961,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.05 at $6.52, with 1,807,303 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) is -0.03 at $4.57, with 1,465,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $46.75, with 1,402,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.21 at $259.21, with 1,301,349 shares traded. This represents a 57.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $5.87, with 1,295,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".



Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is +0.1408 at $9.92, with 1,154,497 shares traded. ATI's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $12.



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is +0.449 at $19.38, with 1,082,402 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. JELD's current last sale is 129.19% of the target price of $15.

