After-Hours
MRNA

After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2020 : MRNA, VIAC, MRO, DHI, RTX, ET, OPK, CSCO, QQQ, SIRI, ATI, JELD

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.34 to 10,640.88. The total After hours volume is currently 69,714,725 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -0.69 at $94.16, with 5,357,991 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.31 at $25.50, with 3,773,085 shares traded.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.02 at $5.53, with 3,443,993 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.38. MRO's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $7.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is +0.3 at $63.78, with 2,212,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.15 at $62.05, with 1,961,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.05 at $6.52, with 1,807,303 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) is -0.03 at $4.57, with 1,465,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $46.75, with 1,402,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.21 at $259.21, with 1,301,349 shares traded. This represents a 57.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $5.87, with 1,295,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is +0.1408 at $9.92, with 1,154,497 shares traded. ATI's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $12.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is +0.449 at $19.38, with 1,082,402 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. JELD's current last sale is 129.19% of the target price of $15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA VIAC MRO DHI RTX ET OPK CSCO QQQ SIRI ATI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore After-Hours

    Explore

    Most Popular