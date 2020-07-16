After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2020 : QQQ, SQQQ, NFLX, GRFS, XLRN, IMGN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -83.51 to 10,542.95. The total After hours volume is currently 58,151,448 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.14 at $256.98, with 3,849,291 shares traded. This represents a 55.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $6.67, with 3,024,154 shares traded. This represents a 15.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -51.37 at $476.02, with 2,283,594 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. Reuters Reports: Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is unchanged at $19.73, with 1,974,301 shares traded. GRFS's current last sale is 82.73% of the target price of $23.85.



Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) is unchanged at $97.79, with 1,280,418 shares traded. XLRN's current last sale is 75.22% of the target price of $130.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $4.51, with 946,670 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGN is 8.12029; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

