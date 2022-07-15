After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2022 : WY, MO, KO, ACGL, QQQ, VALE, AAPL, VTRS, PCAR, CTSH, PINS, PGR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.72 to 11,980.9. The total After hours volume is currently 77,784,486 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $34.78, with 4,270,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WY is in the "buy range".

Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $41.99, with 3,693,421 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 81.53% of the target price of $51.5.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $62.50, with 3,314,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is unchanged at $43.13, with 3,308,114 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACGL is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1901 at $292.06, with 2,379,327 shares traded. This represents a 8.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.06 at $12.59, with 2,332,428 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 66.26% of the target price of $19.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $149.98, with 2,084,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.85, with 1,981,681 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 85.65% of the target price of $11.5.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is unchanged at $80.05, with 1,971,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.92. PCAR's current last sale is 85.16% of the target price of $94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $65.86, with 1,967,533 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 72.37% of the target price of $91.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.08 at $20.32, with 1,935,248 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 84.67% of the target price of $24.

Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) is unchanged at $116.08, with 1,632,336 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. PGR's current last sale is 102.73% of the target price of $113.

WY MO KO ACGL QQQ VALE AAPL VTRS PCAR CTSH PINS PG
