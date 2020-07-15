After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2020 : ZNGA, QQQ, ATVI, ETRN, HBAN, CZR, WPX, COTY, VZ, ET, VIPS, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.24 to 10,697.44. The total After hours volume is currently 64,506,674 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.07 at $9.54, with 3,917,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $260.85, with 2,319,271 shares traded. This represents a 58.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $79.15, with 1,800,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is unchanged at $9.63, with 1,668,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETRN is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.02 at $9.09, with 1,627,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. HBAN's current last sale is 90.9% of the target price of $10.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is -0.02 at $12.45, with 1,606,907 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 105.96% of the target price of $11.75.



WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) is -0.04 at $5.72, with 1,546,781 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WPX is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.04 at $4.36, with 1,502,442 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 75.83% of the target price of $5.75.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.04 at $55.10, with 1,394,210 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. VZ's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $61.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.06 at $6.68, with 1,287,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $21.62, with 1,284,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.0499 at $24.90, with 1,233,157 shares traded.

