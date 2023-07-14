After Hours Most Active for Jul 14, 2023 : ATVI, TTD, QQQ, MTCH, FACT, AMZN, AAPL, BEKE, XOM, ANF, T, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.29 to 15,562.31. The total After hours volume is currently 78,646,851 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.06 at $90.13, with 15,626,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -0.05 at $87.95, with 8,678,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.091 at $378.98, with 2,731,232 shares traded. This represents a 49.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is unchanged at $48.07, with 2,481,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



Complete Solaria, Inc (FACT) is -0.06 at $7.60, with 2,091,371 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.0408 at $134.64, with 1,790,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $190.81, with 1,708,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.11, with 1,257,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $100.95, with 892,914 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 80.76% of the target price of $125.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is +0.025 at $34.91, with 751,669 shares traded. ANF's current last sale is 104.21% of the target price of $33.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $14.52, with 721,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.014 at $60.91, with 680,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.