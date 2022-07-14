After Hours Most Active for Jul 14, 2022 : UBER, MLCO, NVST, PINS, F, TSM, VTRS, PPL, META, CMCSA, QQQ, GOEV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.14 to 11,772.54. The total After hours volume is currently 58,144,616 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.06 at $20.71, with 6,421,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is unchanged at $4.81, with 6,133,531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MLCO is in the "buy range".



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is unchanged at $37.25, with 4,652,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVST is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +3.24 at $20.80, with 4,582,683 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 86.67% of the target price of $24.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0291 at $11.36, with 2,502,155 shares traded. F's current last sale is 66.83% of the target price of $17.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $83.67, with 2,474,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.85, with 2,371,549 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 85.65% of the target price of $11.5.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $27.12, with 2,221,535 shares traded. PPL's current last sale is 90.4% of the target price of $30.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.05 at $158.00, with 1,622,203 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.58, with 1,507,824 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.02 at $286.69, with 1,488,202 shares traded. This represents a 6.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is -0.07 at $4.54, with 1,399,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".

