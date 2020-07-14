After Hours Most Active for Jul 14, 2020 : ET, EPD, CTVA, PGR, VIPS, INTC, BRK/B, HBAN, QQQ, PRCP, ON, CZR

After-Hours
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.38 to 10,671.14. The total After hours volume is currently 68,364,431 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.02 at $6.38, with 8,035,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is unchanged at $17.09, with 4,119,958 shares traded. EPD's current last sale is 68.36% of the target price of $25.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is unchanged at $27.08, with 3,537,037 shares traded. CTVA's current last sale is 90.27% of the target price of $30.

Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) is -0.2541 at $84.25, with 2,873,363 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. PGR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/15/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.7 per share, which represents a 166 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.07 at $21.12, with 2,731,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $58.98, with 2,524,073 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.69% of the target price of $61.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK/B) is -0.21 at $189.50, with 2,436,738 shares traded.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $8.63, with 1,869,702 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. HBAN's current last sale is 86.3% of the target price of $10.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.61 at $259.76, with 1,723,680 shares traded. This represents a 57.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) is -0.45 at $6.05, with 1,488,029 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is unchanged at $20.69, with 1,385,508 shares traded. ON's current last sale is 98.52% of the target price of $21.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is unchanged at $12.21, with 1,210,623 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 103.87% of the target price of $11.75.

