After Hours Most Active for Jul 13, 2023 : ROIV, IBN, AMZN, INTC, T, CMCSA, HPE, WBD, AAPL, BEKE, TFC, WMB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.81 to 15,567.17. The total After hours volume is currently 87,922,626 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is -0.1 at $11.50, with 3,453,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $23.40, with 3,345,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.11 at $134.19, with 3,263,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $33.77, with 3,051,052 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.21% of the target price of $31.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.12, with 2,899,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.56, with 2,819,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.32, with 2,444,963 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 98.97% of the target price of $17.5.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.09 at $13.01, with 2,373,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $190.40, with 2,050,787 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.96, with 1,785,156 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.06 at $33.68, with 1,700,693 shares traded.TFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $34.26, with 1,440,398 shares traded. WMB's current last sale is 95.17% of the target price of $36.

