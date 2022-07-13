After Hours Most Active for Jul 13, 2022 : IQ, CVX, IBN, NIO, CMCSA, AAPL, CBAY, ZIM, HPE, PPL, TLT, DCPH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.88 to 11,709.65. The total After hours volume is currently 73,117,081 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $4.01, with 2,703,828 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 53.47% of the target price of $7.5.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $137.99, with 2,470,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.87. CVX's current last sale is 81.17% of the target price of $170.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $18.74, with 2,274,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $21.06, with 2,090,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.88, with 1,974,302 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.24 at $145.25, with 1,864,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is -0.06 at $3.37, with 1,844,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CBAY is in the "strong buy range".



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +0.04 at $46.70, with 1,732,608 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 80.31% of the target price of $58.15.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $13.00, with 1,573,525 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 72.22% of the target price of $18.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $27.06, with 1,362,685 shares traded. PPL's current last sale is 90.2% of the target price of $30.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.28 at $116.16, with 1,123,499 shares traded. This represents a 7.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) is -0.01 at $13.39, with 1,096,754 shares traded. DCPH's current last sale is 111.58% of the target price of $12.

