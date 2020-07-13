After Hours Most Active for Jul 13, 2020 : ET, QQQ, EQ, EPD, NIO, PFE, VZ, KBWB, GE, MCHI, ACWI, CZR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.73 to 10,607.94. The total After hours volume is currently 73,624,940 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $6.36, with 4,760,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.36 at $258.90, with 3,848,360 shares traded. This represents a 56.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is -1.23 at $25.27, with 3,025,888 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is unchanged at $17.13, with 2,803,963 shares traded. EPD's current last sale is 68.52% of the target price of $25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.12 at $13.96, with 2,661,309 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 349% of the target price of $4.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $35.30, with 2,394,289 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.89% of the target price of $38.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.1 at $54.35, with 2,089,543 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. VZ's current last sale is 89.1% of the target price of $61.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.0528 at $38.09, with 2,000,000 shares traded. This represents a 34.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.68, with 1,517,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $73.52, with 1,500,000 shares traded. This represents a 47.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $75.76, with 1,400,000 shares traded. This represents a 42.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is unchanged at $12.14, with 1,182,879 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 103.32% of the target price of $11.75.

