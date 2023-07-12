After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2023 : AAPL, QQQ, PCG, AMZN, GOOGL, INTC, CMCSA, BP, TFC, KO, T, HBI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.27 to 15,315.5. The total After hours volume is currently 88,696,037 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $189.72, with 4,244,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.28 at $373.10, with 2,522,881 shares traded. This represents a 46.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.47 at $17.71, with 2,369,060 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.17 at $130.97, with 2,228,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.1 at $119.03, with 2,192,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $34.01, with 2,190,086 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.97% of the target price of $31.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $42.35, with 1,948,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.015 at $36.31, with 1,928,434 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 84.44% of the target price of $43.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.01 at $33.03, with 1,483,122 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 78.64% of the target price of $42.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $59.84, with 1,304,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.13, with 1,225,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $4.69, with 1,083,587 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 85.27% of the target price of $5.5.

