After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2022 : ADTN, F, CSCO, AAPL, UBER, QQQ, T, VZ, PBF, TQQQ, CNP, APA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.18 to 11,744.81. The total After hours volume is currently 73,707,560 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) is unchanged at $19.85, with 4,333,348 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADTN is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $11.55, with 2,283,964 shares traded. F's current last sale is 67.94% of the target price of $17.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $42.86, with 1,456,224 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 82.42% of the target price of $52.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $145.80, with 1,452,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $21.57, with 1,368,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.23 at $286.01, with 1,304,313 shares traded. This represents a 6.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $20.61, with 1,269,376 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.88% of the target price of $24.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $50.78, with 1,257,804 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. VZ's current last sale is 89.09% of the target price of $57.



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is +0.08 at $27.91, with 1,185,397 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.57. PBF's current last sale is 90.03% of the target price of $31.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $25.28, with 1,110,213 shares traded. This represents a 18.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $29.44, with 1,104,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNP is in the "buy range".



APA Corporation (APA) is unchanged at $32.43, with 1,080,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".

