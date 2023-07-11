After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2023 : COIN, KO, CL, KMI, NEM, RIG, TFC, RIVN, EMB, AAPL, QQQ, KBWB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.21 to 15,111.85. The total After hours volume is currently 62,685,350 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -0.15 at $89.00, with 2,125,698 shares traded. COIN's current last sale is 141.27% of the target price of $63.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.0001 at $59.52, with 1,922,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $75.39, with 1,871,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CL is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.01 at $17.24, with 1,845,344 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 86.2% of the target price of $20.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.15 at $43.16, with 1,813,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.01 at $8.23, with 1,720,541 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $32.48, with 1,601,546 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 77.33% of the target price of $42.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.07 at $24.78, with 1,582,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is +0.02 at $85.49, with 1,455,364 shares traded. This represents a 11.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $188.02, with 1,435,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $368.29, with 1,432,110 shares traded. This represents a 44.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.07 at $42.02, with 1,201,432 shares traded. This represents a 16.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

