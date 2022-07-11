After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, VALE, PBR, KO, OPEN, QQQ, VTRS, GRAB, MPW, CMCSA, PYPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.58 to 11,870.86. The total After hours volume is currently 78,096,679 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.14, with 9,417,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.03 at $3.11, with 6,681,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.06 at $13.56, with 6,558,524 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 71.37% of the target price of $19.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.09 at $11.64, with 6,253,848 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 71.63% of the target price of $16.25.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.04 at $62.90, with 3,596,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.02 at $5.10, with 3,182,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.37 at $289.41, with 3,065,759 shares traded. This represents a 7.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.05, with 3,006,891 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $11.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.02 at $2.37, with 2,217,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is unchanged at $15.46, with 1,994,632 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 67.22% of the target price of $23.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.17, with 1,949,338 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.0349 at $70.50, with 1,855,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

