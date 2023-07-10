After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2023 : QQQ, AES, AAPL, NEM, LUMN, META, PLTR, INTC, HPE, CVS, AMZN, ATVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.09 to 15,048.73. The total After hours volume is currently 79,924,723 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $366.70, with 3,499,224 shares traded. This represents a 44.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $21.02, with 3,273,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $188.67, with 2,060,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $42.61, with 1,765,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.01 at $2.07, with 1,732,536 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 59.14% of the target price of $3.5.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.1 at $294.20, with 1,704,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.03 at $16.33, with 1,685,709 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 204.13% of the target price of $8.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $32.81, with 1,498,247 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.16% of the target price of $31.5.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.99, with 1,457,367 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 99.94% of the target price of $17.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $69.36, with 1,433,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.07 at $127.20, with 1,357,490 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $82.70, with 991,579 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".

