After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2020 : WTRH, WIMI, ETRN, HBAN, AMCR, VZ, QQQ, CHNG, PBR, NIO, COP, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.48 to 10,841.81. The total After hours volume is currently 55,979,406 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is +0.06 at $3.56, with 6,250,461 shares traded. WTRH's current last sale is 122.76% of the target price of $2.9.



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +2.17 at $16.80, with 2,568,187 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is unchanged at $9.29, with 1,996,613 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETRN is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.03 at $8.48, with 1,955,883 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $10.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.51, with 1,758,929 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 105.1% of the target price of $10.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $54.48, with 1,557,671 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.31% of the target price of $61.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $264.32, with 1,550,291 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.0286 at $10.02, with 1,523,346 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 58.95% of the target price of $17.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $8.70, with 1,382,542 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 80.56% of the target price of $10.8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $14.95, with 1,358,022 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 373.75% of the target price of $4.



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $39.69, with 1,304,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -0.4541 at $92.06, with 1,296,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.