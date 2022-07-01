After Hours Most Active for Jul 1, 2022 : TCOM, ITUB, IEF, EHAB, OMCL, SHV, LRN, AMZN, QQQ, PBR, TAL, INFY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.12 to 11,580.56. The total After hours volume is currently 100,241,341 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $27.79, with 13,508,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.01 at $4.26, with 11,222,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.02 at $103.26, with 8,189,805 shares traded. This represents a 5.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB) is -0.04 at $22.70, with 5,989,215 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) is unchanged at $115.37, with 5,333,738 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OMCL is 8.992919; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0079 at $110.03, with 4,725,056 shares traded. This represents a .07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Stride, Inc. (LRN) is unchanged at $41.32, with 3,502,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRN is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.03 at $109.53, with 3,334,729 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $282.00, with 2,629,281 shares traded. This represents a 4.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.08 at $11.68, with 2,505,144 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 71.88% of the target price of $16.25.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $4.81, with 2,075,259 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 89.07% of the target price of $5.4.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.1162 at $18.73, with 2,040,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.