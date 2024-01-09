After Hours Most Active for Jan 9, 2024 : ALTM, CVS, X, CNHI, F, MU, DBRG, MRTX, VTRS, PACB, WDC, PDBC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.28 to 16,682.99. The total After hours volume is currently 70,631,322 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $6.49, with 12,552,911 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 32.45% of the target price of $20.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $80.36, with 5,933,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is unchanged at $48.40, with 2,821,892 shares traded. X's current last sale is 186.15% of the target price of $26.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $11.95, with 1,882,810 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 79.67% of the target price of $15.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.85, with 1,739,262 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.15% of the target price of $13.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.0999 at $83.43, with 1,506,779 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is unchanged at $18.13, with 1,501,100 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBRG is in the "buy range".



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is unchanged at $59.04, with 1,412,405 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 100.07% of the target price of $59.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.60, with 1,213,312 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 105.45% of the target price of $11.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is +0.01 at $7.69, with 1,206,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PACB is in the "buy range".



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is unchanged at $49.43, with 1,146,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDC is in the "buy range".



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is unchanged at $13.28, with 1,051,548 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

