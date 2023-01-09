After Hours Most Active for Jan 9, 2023 : RADI, BAC, T, TSM, ABCL, IXUS, DKNG, PATH, BMY, NI, ATVI, WDC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.29 to 11,103.16. The total After hours volume is currently 112,169,172 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) is unchanged at $11.76, with 5,888,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RADI is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $33.85, with 5,538,853 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $19.04, with 5,407,964 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.62% of the target price of $22.5.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.13 at $80.18, with 4,539,311 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/12/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.78 per share, which represents a 115 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is unchanged at $9.55, with 3,794,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABCL is in the "strong buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is unchanged at $60.49, with 3,723,149 shares traded. This represents a 22.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -0.056 at $12.01, with 3,365,888 shares traded. DKNG's current last sale is 58.6% of the target price of $20.5.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.01 at $12.70, with 2,895,334 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 81.94% of the target price of $15.5.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $71.01, with 2,774,556 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.76% of the target price of $80.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.88, with 2,591,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $77.22, with 2,561,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is +0.03 at $37.62, with 2,324,779 shares traded. WDC's current last sale is 79.2% of the target price of $47.5.

