After Hours Most Active for Jan 8, 2024 : CNHI, AMZN, QQQ, CVS, PENN, AAPL, CSCO, ACWI, PG, PFE, GLW, BMY

January 08, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.67 to 16,632.21. The total After hours volume is currently 85,476,635 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $12.29, with 5,166,061 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 81.63% of the target price of $15.055.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.13 at $149.23, with 3,670,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $404.82, with 3,123,592 shares traded. This represents a 55.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $80.68, with 2,993,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is -0.01 at $25.37, with 2,752,077 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 84.57% of the target price of $30.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $185.36, with 2,715,075 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.46, with 2,520,942 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.75% of the target price of $55.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.28, with 2,482,182 shares traded. This represents a 19.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $148.69, with 2,292,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $29.56, with 1,637,850 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 84.46% of the target price of $35.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $31.32, with 1,604,928 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 96.37% of the target price of $32.5.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.02 at $51.77, with 1,541,462 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.75% of the target price of $59.

