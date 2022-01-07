After Hours Most Active for Jan 7, 2022 : COMP, ET, DISCA, AAPL, QQQ, FOLD, KBWB, TAL, DHC, PCG, T, UP

After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jan 7, 2022

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.07 to 15,588.12. The total After hours volume is currently 88,627,322 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.0025 at $8.54, with 6,106,781 shares traded. COMP's current last sale is 44.95% of the target price of $19.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $9.24, with 5,180,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is -0.01 at $30.05, with 3,898,250 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 75.13% of the target price of $40.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $172.03, with 3,296,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $379.91, with 3,241,018 shares traded. This represents a 27.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $11.41, with 3,229,798 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 12.735549; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.1587 at $74.56, with 3,057,408 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.04 at $3.46, with 3,056,343 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 56.26% of the target price of $6.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is unchanged at $3.40, with 2,977,762 shares traded. DHC's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $5.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.01 at $12.20, with 2,417,223 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 87.14% of the target price of $14.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $26.35, with 2,400,902 shares traded. T's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $30.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is unchanged at $4.32, with 2,004,220 shares traded. UP's current last sale is 39.27% of the target price of $11.

COMP ET DISCA AAPL QQQ FOLD KBWB TAL DHC PCG T U
