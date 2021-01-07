After Hours Most Active for Jan 7, 2021 : PLYA, AAPL, KBWB, CMCSA, NKLA, MU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.89 to 12,951.46. The total After hours volume is currently 86,612,487 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.06 at $5.65, with 7,629,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $130.80, with 4,407,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.2964 at $55.49, with 2,800,000 shares traded. This represents a 95.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.0302 at $50.63, with 2,722,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.09 at $17.73, with 2,529,865 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 50.66% of the target price of $35.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.64 at $79.75, with 2,283,107 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

