After Hours Most Active for Jan 6, 2023 : KGC, MCHI, AMZN, QQQ, BSX, AAPL, LYB, AMD, CYH, SBUX, CCL, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.04 to 11,025.31. The total After hours volume is currently 86,444,865 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $4.58, with 5,090,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.3115 at $51.95, with 4,050,659 shares traded. This represents a 48.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $85.95, with 3,633,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.3 at $268.50, with 3,363,418 shares traded. This represents a 5.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $46.33, with 2,336,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $129.33, with 2,231,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is unchanged at $90.10, with 2,080,210 shares traded. LYB's current last sale is 97.93% of the target price of $92.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.06 at $63.90, with 1,732,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is unchanged at $4.76, with 1,727,071 shares traded. CYH's current last sale is 95.2% of the target price of $5.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is -0.12 at $106.57, with 1,494,851 shares traded. SBUX's current last sale is 108.74% of the target price of $98.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $9.19, with 1,168,412 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 91.9% of the target price of $10.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $47.31, with 1,147,000 shares traded.C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.21 per share, which represents a 199 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

