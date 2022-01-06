After Hours Most Active for Jan 6, 2022 : AAPL, UP, BAC, PCG, WFC, RSI, INTC, C, QQQ, DWAC, MRIN, CLOV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.29 to 15,787.65. The total After hours volume is currently 57,972,962 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $172.15, with 5,479,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is +0.01 at $4.20, with 3,502,919 shares traded. UP's current last sale is 38.18% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $48.17, with 3,033,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.05 at $11.87, with 2,609,961 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $14.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.05 at $53.68, with 2,261,910 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is unchanged at $15.00, with 2,016,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RSI is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $54.11, with 1,823,430 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.38% of the target price of $55.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.09 at $65.00, with 1,707,712 shares traded. C's current last sale is 79.27% of the target price of $82.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.67 at $384.69, with 1,363,277 shares traded. This represents a 29.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +0.9 at $61.17, with 1,354,815 shares traded.



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +1.3 at $4.75, with 1,313,305 shares traded.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.01 at $3.36, with 1,160,866 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

