After Hours Most Active for Jan 5, 2024 : SLGC, CVS, CNHI, AMZN, SIRI, VTRS, AAPL, HPE, NXT, SWN, AMCR, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.66 to 16,305.32. The total After hours volume is currently 124,032,771 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) is -0.07 at $2.03, with 7,651,377 shares traded. SLGC's current last sale is 81.2% of the target price of $2.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $81.42, with 7,366,387 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $12.06, with 5,864,600 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $15.055.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0217 at $145.26, with 5,425,401 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $5.46, with 3,582,978 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 9.697194; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is -0.01 at $11.97, with 3,218,437 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 108.82% of the target price of $11.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $180.89, with 2,838,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.16 at $17.01, with 2,816,481 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 94.5% of the target price of $18.



Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is unchanged at $41.99, with 2,341,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NXT is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.07 at $6.80, with 2,221,238 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $8.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.74, with 1,958,302 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 98.38% of the target price of $9.9.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.08 at $24.47, with 1,744,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

