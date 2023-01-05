After Hours Most Active for Jan 5, 2023 : BBD, AMZN, CTMX, MCHI, KGC, PLYA, QQQ, NYCB, VALE, AMD, BAC, JWSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.64 to 10,749.86. The total After hours volume is currently 95,582,738 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.73, with 26,134,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $83.18, with 5,285,428 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +0.8 at $2.59, with 3,335,228 shares traded. CTMX's current last sale is 86.33% of the target price of $3.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.0957 at $51.87, with 3,330,011 shares traded. This represents a 48.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $4.44, with 3,090,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $6.36, with 3,082,298 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.43 at $262.01, with 2,785,444 shares traded. This represents a 3.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $8.75, with 2,674,061 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $10.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.03 at $17.06, with 2,610,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.03 at $62.36, with 1,868,897 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $34.09, with 1,532,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. (JWSM) is unchanged at $10.13, with 1,460,969 shares traded.

