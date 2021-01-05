After Hours Most Active for Jan 5, 2021 : AAPL, CMCSA, ZNGA, EBAY, SUSL, ICLN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.3 to 12,809.68. The total After hours volume is currently 82,454,255 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $130.89, with 2,906,701 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $49.98, with 2,248,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.01 at $9.83, with 1,896,740 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $52.03, with 1,813,198 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 87.45% of the target price of $59.5.



iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is -0.0026 at $64.43, with 1,763,000 shares traded. This represents a 68.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) is +0.11 at $29.40, with 1,650,206 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

