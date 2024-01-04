After Hours Most Active for Jan 4, 2024 : ALTM, PSTG, PDCO, AAPL, CVS, CNHI, AMZN, VCEL, T, F, GOOGL, GOOG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.22 to 16,290.23. The total After hours volume is currently 124,024,362 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $6.81, with 27,542,237 shares traded.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is -0.05 at $36.75, with 13,306,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSTG is in the "buy range".



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is -0.001 at $28.83, with 8,877,477 shares traded. PDCO's current last sale is 90.09% of the target price of $32.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $181.98, with 6,990,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $80.51, with 5,628,996 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $11.90, with 4,892,636 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 79.04% of the target price of $15.055.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $144.55, with 3,939,882 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Vericel Corporation (VCEL) is unchanged at $34.00, with 3,237,914 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VCEL is 15.129068; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $17.18, with 3,103,971 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.9% of the target price of $20.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.69, with 2,825,777 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.59% of the target price of $13.5.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.02 at $136.41, with 2,360,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is unchanged at $138.04, with 1,975,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

