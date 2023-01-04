After Hours Most Active for Jan 4, 2023 : VNO, RXO, GEHC, KGC, VALE, AAPL, CMCSA, AMZN, CSCO, INTC, WFC, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.37 to 10,902.43. The total After hours volume is currently 94,370,861 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is +0.07 at $21.30, with 29,824,833 shares traded. VNO's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $24.5.



RXO, Inc. (RXO) is unchanged at $17.00, with 14,953,488 shares traded. RXO's current last sale is 82.93% of the target price of $20.5.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is -0.23 at $60.26, with 8,314,780 shares traded.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $4.54, with 3,486,613 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $16.55, with 3,211,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $126.26, with 2,532,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.14 at $36.73, with 2,508,199 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $44.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.0892 at $85.05, with 2,285,334 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.04 at $47.59, with 2,065,875 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.52% of the target price of $52.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $27.71, with 2,058,693 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $30.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $42.65, with 1,807,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.03 at $15.91, with 1,691,745 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 88.39% of the target price of $18.

