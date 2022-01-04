After Hours Most Active for Jan 4, 2022 : BAC, CMCSA, AAPL, AACG, USMC, PSC, F, PFE, RIVN, WFC, C, MA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -20.23 to 16,259.5. The total After hours volume is currently 103,034,793 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.14 at $47.85, with 5,081,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $50.19, with 4,482,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $179.48, with 3,091,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is +0.04 at $2.59, with 2,968,954 shares traded.



Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is -0.0798 at $44.44, with 2,700,000 shares traded. This represents a 27.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is -0.0487 at $48.10, with 2,350,000 shares traded. This represents a 34.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.07 at $24.24, with 2,262,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $54.53, with 1,983,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.09 at $101.48, with 1,843,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.13 at $52.62, with 1,827,536 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.09 at $63.50, with 1,826,427 shares traded. C's current last sale is 77.44% of the target price of $82.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is unchanged at $375.39, with 1,370,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MA is in the "buy range".

