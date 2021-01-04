After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jan 4, 2021 : INTC, NIO, MGM, AAPL, LVS, MSFT, MRO, SQQQ, BAC, QQQ, SU, GILD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.49 to 12,693.18. The total After hours volume is currently 106,500,386 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $49.67, with 8,748,444 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.7% of the target price of $56.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $53.77, with 7,341,221 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 162.94% of the target price of $33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is +0.1 at $29.80, with 6,840,223 shares traded. MGM's current last sale is 141.9% of the target price of $21.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $129.36, with 6,595,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is +0.2 at $58.15, with 5,890,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.0898 at $217.60, with 3,701,716 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $249.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $6.83, with 3,279,928 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. MRO's current last sale is 97.57% of the target price of $7.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $15.90, with 3,249,389 shares traded. This represents a 5.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $30.03, with 2,918,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.37 at $308.94, with 2,629,493 shares traded. This represents a 87.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.12 at $16.60, with 2,440,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.06 at $60.17, with 2,194,445 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 81.31% of the target price of $74.

