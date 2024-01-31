After Hours Most Active for Jan 31, 2024 : WBA, AAPL, EIX, FAST, CIFR, XEL, PACB, WEC, PFE, T, KVUE, BBY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.18 to 17,151.42. The total After hours volume is currently 138,910,530 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.1695 at $22.74, with 15,571,625 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 94.75% of the target price of $24.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.15 at $185.55, with 4,216,548 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.09 per share, which represents a 188 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Edison International (EIX) is unchanged at $67.48, with 3,806,966 shares traded. EIX's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $75.



Fastenal Company (FAST) is unchanged at $68.23, with 3,774,796 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. FAST's current last sale is 113.72% of the target price of $60.



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is -0.03 at $3.01, with 3,615,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is unchanged at $59.87, with 3,381,179 shares traded. XEL's current last sale is 93.55% of the target price of $64.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is +0.03 at $6.54, with 3,086,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PACB is in the "buy range".



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is +0.24 at $81.00, with 2,978,444 shares traded.WEC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $27.08, with 2,427,242 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.65% of the target price of $34.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $17.72, with 2,147,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.76, with 2,144,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is unchanged at $72.49, with 1,989,205 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 96.01% of the target price of $75.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.