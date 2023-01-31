After Hours Most Active for Jan 31, 2023 : C, SNAP, HBAN, EMBC, OPEN, AAPL, PPL, PARA, AMD, BAC, PFE, AMCR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -30.43 to 12,071.5. The total After hours volume is currently 181,582,492 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.07 at $52.15, with 19,894,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. C's current last sale is 86.92% of the target price of $60.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.6 at $9.96, with 13,860,642 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $15.17, with 7,071,001 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 101.13% of the target price of $15.



Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is -0.001 at $26.39, with 5,898,455 shares traded. EMBC's current last sale is 99.58% of the target price of $26.5.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.03 at $2.16, with 5,343,558 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.32 at $143.97, with 5,298,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.93 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $29.60, with 4,774,808 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.07 at $23.09, with 4,397,653 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 8.861623; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.6995 at $77.85, with 4,367,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $35.44, with 3,416,944 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 90.29% of the target price of $39.25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.12 at $44.04, with 3,231,602 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $12.06, with 2,697,991 shares traded.AMCR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.